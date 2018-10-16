Conor McGregor Mocked for Spectacular Football Fail at Dallas Cowboys Game

Conor McGregor has been getting mocked on social media for a spectacular football fail while he was attending a recent Dallas Cowboys game.

The MMA fighter was hanging out on the field and mingling with fans when someone gave him a football to throw. His form was not quite what you’d expect and the internet is going in hard on him over it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Conor McGregor attempting to throw a football. I hear John Elway likes what he sees and is trying to set up a meeting on Tuesday,” one person joked.

Conor McGregor attempting to throw a football. I hear John Elway likes what he sees and is trying to set up a meeting on Tuesday…… pic.twitter.com/YveRiAnlXd — Andrew K (@COSportsNut) October 14, 2018

“Watching Conor McGregor try to throw a football night be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” someone else commented.

John Wall — Have you seen me throw a baseball?! I may be the only athlete that can’t throw a ball from another sport properly Conor McGregor — Hold my Guinnesspic.twitter.com/mlUbPMLCUk — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) October 14, 2018

“Livin my best life knowing I can throw a football better than Conor McGregor,” another Twitter user quipped.

Conor McGregor does not know how to throw a football… pic.twitter.com/OTirG2lK0k — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018

Not everyone was critical of McGregor’s throw, however, as a few of the notorious fighter’s fans defended him.

“Everybody hatin on [McGregor] for that throw. Y’all do understand that’s a high priced one off 4 figure suit right? I wouldn’t wanna rip it either,” one fan joked. “Uncultured people.”

On a side note: did anyone see Conor McGregor throw the football at the Cowboy’s game today? Definitely a “system QB”… I bet Belichick could still win a SB with him. #MadeYouFookinThink pic.twitter.com/cmkGWoFCbG — OUTLAW (@OutlawCD) October 15, 2018

“Everybody hating on [McGregor] for his throw. That was just the aftermath of a bottle of [Proper12] Irish whiskey in the veins,” another fan commented.

McGregor eventually commented on the mockery he was getting, taking to Instagram to post the most Connor McGregor-style reply he could have mustered.

“Hahaha yous’r f—ing ruthless on this side. I just didn’t want to rip my custom @augustmcgregor baby blue billionaire blazer. That was all, y’all,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Great job to the Cowboys today! It’s a Proper giddy up tonight in Dallas and I LOVE IT, see yous soon.”

McGregor recently lost a UFC fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and may possibly return to the octagon again in the summer of 2019.