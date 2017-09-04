Conor McGregor Spotted With Black Eye One Week After Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor lost by TKO to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, and he’s definitely showing signs of his defeat.

TMZ shared several photos of the UFC fighter from more than a week since the beating, and he’s sporting a shiner courtesy of the undefeated boxing legend.

In the photos, McGregor is visibly bruised under his left eye, which is most likely from the barrage of punches Mayweather landed during the 10th round.

The shots were taken in Ibiza, Spain, where McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, were attending a wedding of Tom and Emma Devitts, two of his childhood friends.

He shared his own photo from the festivities on Instagram, but he’s not visible. All the attention is on the happy couple.

“Some buzz watching two childhood friends get married in Ibiza yesterday!, Mcgregor captioned the photo. “Congrats Tom and Emma absolutely delighted for you both! Bring on today’s party oh yes!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen McCarthy