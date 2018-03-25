Connie Britton’s Message to NRA: ‘Do You Have Children?’

Connie Britton, who plays Abby Clark on 9-1-1, joined in on the March For Our Lives protest on Saturday, issuing a plaintive call to the National Rifle Association.

Britton attended the March For Our Lives event in Los Angeles, along with her son, who is in the first grade, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Britton told the outlet that she has a few simple questions for the people at the NRA.

“Do you have children? Are you at all concerned about your children? Do you really feel what we need to have is an armed nation?,” Britton wondered. She told the outlet that her concern for her son motivates her to get behind the cause.

“He’s getting used to marching,” she told the outlet. “Today he was like, ‘This march is a blast!’ I was like I’m glad he likes it, because it doesn’t seem like it’s going to end anytime soon.”

Britton said that the onslaught of mass shootings and gun violence in the United States is an “assault on our nation.”

“I’m here because of my son. I’m here really for all of us. Of course it’s horrendous what is going on in the schools, but it it’s also going on in churches and thought our communities. It’s an assault on our nation,” Britton said.

She told reporters that her son’s school hasn’t done any lockdown drills yet, though they did participate in the nationwide school walkouts earlier this month. She also added that school officials “have talked to [the students] about it.”

“At his age, boys are very interested in guns and of course I’m always like, ‘I don’t like guns.’ It’s an opportunity to say sometimes people take guns into school and that’s not okay,” Britton said.

Britton reportedly wore a gold pin to the rally which read, “Resist.” She told THR that it was a gift from actress Sophia Bush.

March For Our Lives events drew an estimated half a million people into the streets in hundreds of cities across the United States. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School organized the events following the Parkland, Florida school shooting last month.

In addition to speeches and demonstrations, the marches included many voter registration drives in the hopes of motivating new or lapsed voters to call on lawmakers for a change to gun policy.