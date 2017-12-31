Colorado Shooter Not Yet ID’d, ‘Ambushed’ Officers

Authorities say they have not yet been able to positively identify the suspect behind Sunday’s shooting near Denver, Colorado.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told media on Sunday afternoon that the department was “familiar with” the shooter, but he had no criminal history. The sheriff clarified the suspect had made contact with law enforcement “on multiple occasions.”

The unnamed man shot five officers and two civilians at Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, just south of Denver.

In the conference, Spurlock detailed what investigators knew about the actions of the unidentified man.

Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call, but when they arrived they discovered that it was only this one man making a ton of noise.

The five officers were let into the man’s apartment to investigate the disturbance. It’s unclear if the suspect, a roommate or apartment worker let them into the unit.

What followed was what Spurlock described as an “ambush-type attack on our officers.” The suspect, who barricaded himself in his bedroom, shot “quickly” at the five officers. The officers were all struck within seconds of each other.

“He knew we were coming,” Spurlock said.

The incident then escalated and a SWAT team, bomb squad and snipers were dispatched.

The suspect fired 100 rounds during the ordeal. He injured four officers and killed another, 29-year-old deputy Zachary Parish. Two civilians, who are believed to have been in neighboring apartments, were also injured in the attack.

The man continued to shoot at officers for “some time,” until he was engaged by officers and killed.

The suspect’s motive and other identifying information is unknown at this time. The investigation into the attack is predicted to last “several days.”