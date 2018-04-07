US College Student Found Dead in Mexico Was Electrocuted on Train Tracks

The cause of death of an American student in Mexico City last month was electrocution, Mexican authorities said Friday.

Andrew Dorogi, a 21-year-old student at Amherst College in Massachusetts, was found dead at the Camarones Metro train station in Mexico City on Match 15. Before 11 p.m. that day, a Secretary Public Security auxiliary police officer responded to a report of a person in an unauthorized area. The officer found a man, identified as Dorogi, on the tracks. Authorities said the student was electrocuted when he fell on the tracks, reports ABC News.

Authorities cut the power to the rail, and emergency medical services rushed to the scene. However, Red Cross staff said the man was already dead and could not be revived.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s office said Dorogi’s body was claimed by his mother.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the autopsy determined that he died of electrocution.

“We know from his family that he did not die of suicide,” Amherst College president Carolyn Martin said in a statement Monday.

Dorogi played on Amherst College’s football team and studied economics.

“Andrew was loved for his friendliness, joyfulness, sense of fun, and inclusiveness, and we will create an opportunity on campus to come together in his memory,” Martin said.

Dorogi was from Fairview Park, Ohio, and is survived by his two sisters and his parents. His friends and family took to Cleveland.com‘s obituary to remember him and send condolences to his family.

“I am so sorry to hear about your amazing son and the tragic death of someone with so much life ahead of him,” one person wrote to his mother. “I pray for your family and that God will comfort you and your family. After reading so many incredible messages about Andrew, Please let [his sisters] know how much her brother was loved be so many people and lives he touched in so many ways.”

“To me, Dorogi was just a guy with a huge heart … He was the kind of guy that would always put a smile on your face, no matter what,” his friend, Kevin Sheehan, told the Amherst Student. “It didn’t matter what he was up to, everybody was in his room. He wanted that though — that’s who he was. He wanted company, and he wanted to make people happy; he wanted to be with everybody.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family,” a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said, reports MassLive.com. “We are in touch with the family and continue to provide consular services. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Andrew Dorogi