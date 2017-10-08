Colin Kaepernick Addresses ‘Lie’ About Standing for National Anthem

After news circulated Sunday afternoon Colin Kaepernick would stand for the national anthem on the condition of returning to league, the 29-year-old former quarterback is addressing the “lie” that made the social media rounds.

Quoting Winston Churchill on Twitter, Kaepernick wrote, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

Since the news spread, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora has clarified the statement, with ABC News reporting that the journalist had not spoken to Kaepernick about whether he would continue the protest, but rather had “relayed” another report.

Standing for Anthem wasn’t something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn’t ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

I know @Kaepernick7 is fully committed to playing football and helping those in need. What he would do during the Anthem I do not know — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Kaepernick first began his silent protest of “take a knee” during the national anthem when he was playing in the 2016 preseason for the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has told the media repeatedly that he was protesting against the treatment of blacks in the United States and for racial inequality.

Controversy has been surrounding the league for weeks as Donald Trump suggested at an Alabama rally players who kneel or sit for the national anthem stemming from Kaepernick’s stance, should be fired.

“Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game following 15 players from the San Francisco 49ers deciding to “take a knee” during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

Photo credit: Twitter / @nextsportstar