Coca-Cola to Sell Cinnamon-Flavored Soda in Time for Holiday Season

Move over pumpkin spice latte, there’s a new drink that’s set to hit the market. Coca Cola is prepared to bring over it’s Cinnamon flavored soda to the states this winter. The company launched Cinnamon Coca Cola in the United Kingdom two years ago to much fanfare.
The Instagram account, Candy Hunting, reported on the news of the beverage coming to America. A story appearing on Delish.com noted that a press release stated, “The new addition to the Coca-Cola family is bursting full of warming [flavors] and is guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit as we head into the Christmas season.”
The drink will also be available as a Coke Zero option.
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
To no surprise, hundreds of people sounded off on the Instagram post announcing the details. One user gave their opinion, saying “I’m curious, but skeptical.” Another quickly followed, “I’ll try this. I hated the cinnamon Pepsi, though. It was awful in my opinion.”
As the latter noted, this isn’t the first time a soda company has experimented with a cinnamon flavored drink. Pepsi brought out Pepsi Fire in 2017. The limited-edition drink had mixed reviews and never took off as the company had hoped.
The same Instagram account previously announced that Sprite will be unveiling a limited-edition winter flavor, as well. The company will be launching a Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite.
Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!
Earlier in the year, Coca-Cola found success after launching its orange vanilla flavor. The drink, which resembles the taste of a creamsicle, has fared well among consumers.