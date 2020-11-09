Watch: CNN's Van Jones Tears up After Joe Biden Projected as President-Elect

✖

CNN's Van Jones had a hard time hiding his emotions after Joe Biden was projected as the president-elect of the U.S., and the political correspondent teared up talking about why. While sitting with co-anchor Anderson Cooper, Jones spoke out about his feelings on the moment, saying it was much "easier to be a parent," because he could tell his children that "Character matters." As he continued to speak, Jones suddenly could not hold back his emotions any longer.

"And it’s easier for a whole lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here," Jones said as tears began to run down his face. "If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason. Jones went on to say, "This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. 'I can’t breathe.' That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe."

"I just want my sons to look at this," Jones said, then adding that while "it’s easy" to do things the "cheap way and get away" with it, things always come "back around." He continued, "It comes back around and it’s a good thing for this country. I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day. But for a whole lot of people it’s a good day.

Notably, Jones has had a mixed history with the Trump administration. In 2018, he was widely criticized by Democrats for working with the White House on criminal justice reform. That same year, as a result of those meetings, President Trump ratified the First Step Act, which was said to include "reasonable sentencing reforms while keeping dangerous and violent criminals off our streets."

"I think you’ve got to give him some credit," Jones told CNN host Don Lemon in a previous conversation, per The Guardian. "I say the 99 times I don’t agree with the president I’m going to give him hell. But on this one, I’ll give him a salute and applause."