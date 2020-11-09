✖

Ivana Trump has reacted to her ex-husband Donald Trump's presidential race loss to Joe Biden, saying, "I really don't care." While speaking to PEOPLE, 71-year-old Ivana added, "I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other." Ivana's comments come after Trump has asserted that the election was "stolen" from him by way of fraudulent ballots, though he has not produced any concrete evidence to prove the claims.

"He’s not a good loser," Ivana, went on to say. "He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight." Ivana married Trump in 1977. They divorced in 1992. The former couple share three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. In 1993 Trump married Marla Maples, whom he divorced in 1999. He shares one daughter, Tiffany Trump, with Maples. Finally, Trump married his current wife, First Lady Melania, in 2005. The couple shares one child, a son, named Barron.

2020 presidential vote count, as of Monday afternoon: Biden: 75,689,636 Trump: 71,281,797https://t.co/p3xXEWqEhr — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2020

Ivana's take on Trump's plan to "fight" the election results appears accurate, as his legal teams have already begun pursuing legal action in many states where Trump believes he should have won. "We’re going to go and pursue all these legal means, all the recount methods,"senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said during a Fox Business interview. "We’re going to continue exposing and investigating all these instances of fraud or abuse, and make sure … [that] the American public can have full confidence in these elections."

The first person Rudy Giuliani called up as a witness to baseless allegations of vote counting shenanigans in Philadelphia during a press conference last week is a sex offender who for years has been a perennial candidate in New Jersey.https://t.co/e81PbxT947 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 9, 2020

MSNBC journalist Kyle Griffin has reported that a large portion of the funds needed for the Trump to fight the vote count is coming from supporter donations. However, that is not the only thing the money will be going towards. "The Trump campaign has been aggressively soliciting donations to help pay for court challenges to the election results, but the emails include a disclaimer noting that 60% of the money will go to the campaign to pay down debts from the general election," he explained.