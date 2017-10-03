State of Emergency Declared for Clark County Nevada in Wake of Attack

After tragedy struck Las Vegas on Sunday night, Clark County, Nevada has officially issued a state of emergency for its residents.

An #emergency has been declared in #ClarkCounty as a result of #vegasshooting. It was issued a short time ago. #PrayForVegas pic.twitter.com/imiIqA6Ves — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 2, 2017

A terrorist named Stephen Paddock began firing automatic weapons into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival late Sunday night. At least 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured. Because of the strain that the attack left on Clark County’s resources, manager Yolanda King issued the emergency proclamation on Monday.

The proclamation states that the strain on “local public safety and first responder resources and left other parts of the community vulnerable,” and “potential threats exist to the health, life, safety, and welfare of persons and property.”

When an area declares a state of emergency, they become eligible for emergency assistance funding. This will allow the Clark County government to give their first responders more assistance.

The statement also points out that Las Vegas is a possible tourist destination, so there might be more people trying to do the city harm.