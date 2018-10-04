C.J. Fuller’s Death Leaves Friends and Clemson Fans Reeling

Clemson Tigers are mourning the loss of ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller after he died at the age of 22.

On Thursday, the world of Clemson Tiger football was rocked after it was announced that the 22-year-old, a key player on Clemson University’s 2016 National Championship team, had passed away, and it did not take long for football fans to take to social media to commemorate the late player.

Fuller, a former running back for the team, had played a total of 43 games for the Tigers across the 2015-2017 seasons, helping to lead them to the 2016 National Championship. Over the course of his career, he recorded 147 career carries for 599 yards with four rushing touchdowns. He also caught 18 passes for 155 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

The 22-year-old helped the Tigers to three consecutive ACC Championships and College Football Playoff berths from 2015-1207. In the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, he scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception in a 31-0 win against Ohio State.

Prior to joining the team, Fuller had led Easley High School’s football program to three consecutive playoff berths for the first time in the school’s history.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney also released a statement regarding Fuller’s death, expressing his sadness and condolences.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” his statement read. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues [in South Carolina] all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Shaq Lawson, Fuller’s former teammate and current player for the Buffalo Bills, also expressed his condolences.

“My brother I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare,” he wrote on Instagram. “My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again.”

Fuller’s cause of death remains unclear. The Pickens County coroner in South Carolina told The State newspaper that results from an autopsy will take between six to eight weeks.