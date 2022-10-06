More Cheese Recalled Amid Ongoing Listeria Outbreak Investigation

Even more cheese has been added to an expansive multi-state cheese recall. Swiss American is recalling St Louis Brie products following Old Europe Cheese, Inc.'s multi-state recall of dozens of cheeses sold under various brand names. The recalls are in response to an ongoing listeria outbreak currently being investigated by the FDA, CDC, and state and local partners.

According to a release shared by he FDA, the most recent recall related to the outbreak involves Swiss American Brie products with "Best By" dates up to and including "12/14/2022." Products impacted by the recall include St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge, 7 oz, UPC: 041563 263709; St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge-6 lb RW, variable weight, , UPC: 041563 370018; St Louis Brie, variable weight, UPC: 21107100000; St Louis Brie Pre Cut Wedges, 16 oz, UPC: 00021565000000; and St Louis CW Brie Wheel, 16 oz, UPC: 00021171800000. No other Swiss American cheese products are affected by the recall.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company issued the recall after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. previously recalled its Brie and Camembert cheeses epidemiologic information provided by CDC showed that several patients infected with listeria reported "eating Brie or Camembert cheese prior to illness," resulting in the FDA conducting an inspection at the Old Europe Cheese, Inc. facility in Michigan. A full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company's facilities, found that one of the facilities' samples tested positive for a strain of Listeria monocytogenes that has been linked to six cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. According to the CDC, there have been a total of six confirmed illnesses, five of which resulted in hospitalization, across six states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, and California. The outbreak investigation is currently active, and "investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated."

Amid the outbreak and investigation, consumers are being urged not to consume any of the recalled products. The complete list of products recalled by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. can be found here. The recalled cheese products should instead be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. The products should also not be sold or served, and the FDA urged people to "use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination."