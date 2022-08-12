Circle K Recalls Potato Chips

The next time you make a stop for fuel at a convenience store, you may want to think twice before grabbing a snack. Circle K brand Classic Potato Chips have been recalled after they were found to contain undeclared milk, meaning the go-to snack poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. Although Circle K is an American chain of convenience stores, this recall stems from Canada.

Consumers were alerted to the recall in an Aug. 9 notice shared by Health Canada. According to that notice, only Circle K brand Classic Potato Chips are affected by the recall, with no other varieties of potato chips affected. The recalled potato chips were sold in Ontario in a 66-gram size. The recalled product can be identified through the codes "Best Before 2023 JA 11 1A8 21:45" to "Best Before 2023 JA 11 1A8 23:10," as well as the UPC "1 94283 10103 2."

Health Canada has given the recall a Class 3 classification, meaning "a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences." The recall was initiated due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label. Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children. Symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product and can range from mild to severe. Signs and symptoms include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. According to Mayo Clinic, "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis," a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Due to the risk the recalled potato chips pose to consumers with milk allergies, Health Canada said he product should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.

The recall follows a July recall of certain Lay's brand potato chips. On July 3, 1 Finger Pty Ltd. recalled Lay's Cucumber Flavor, Lay's Roasted Garlic Oyster Flavor, Lay's Roasted Fish Flavor, and Lay's Fried Crab Flavor potato chips. The potato chips, which were sold at Asian grocery stores in Victoria, Australia, were discovered to contain undeclared allergens. According to the recall notice, the chips possibly contained milk, wheat, or soy, ingredients that were not declared on the label. Similar to the Circle K brand Classic Potato Chips recall, consumers with allergies to the undeclared ingredients were advised not to consume the chips.