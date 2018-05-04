Cinco de Mayo Food Deals That Can’t Be Missed on May 5

Cinco de Mayo is here and that means enjoying foods with a Spanish flare. From $1 margaritas to $2 tacos, May 5 is just around the corner and restaurants are giving customers every reason to celebrate.

Originating as an annual celebration to commemorate the Battle of Puebla in 1862, which took place on May 5 and resulted in the Mexican army gaining victory over the French in the Franco-Mexican War, Cinco de Mayo has become a staple celebration of Mexican heritage and culture in America, with the likes of Beyoncé and other celebrities taking part in the festivities.

While the holiday has largely become an annual date for parties here in the states and a means to celebrate Mexican culture, many restaurants are getting in on the celebration and making it a little easier on the wallet, offering plenty of discounts and deals.

Keep scrolling to see the food deals that you will not want to miss this May 5.

Abuelo’s

Mexican restaurant Abuelo’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $5 Mexican draft beer which comes in a free 22-ounce plastic cup, and a $6.95 Flag Margarita sold in a souvenir dome cup.



Applebee’s

The chain restaurant has extended its popular Dollarita ($1 margaritas) through Saturday, May 5. However, Applebee’s is planning to keep the Cinco de Mayo celebrations going long past the 5th of May, announcing that their $2 Dos Equis will be available all month.



Baja Fresh

Those signed up for the Club Baja email club will receive an email Saturday for free guacamole and churros with catering orders of $50 or more.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump is really kick starting the festivities by offering $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles at participating locations. However, the deal is limited to five per person.



Blue Moon Mexican Café

Along with a mariachi band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Blue Moon Mexican Café is really getting into the spirit of the celebration with giveaways on Saturday including Patron, Corona, Lunazul and Blue Moon Cinco De Mayo t-shirts.



Buffalo Wild Wings

Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Buffalo Wild Wings will last from Saturday to Sunday, with the restaurant offering $3 domestics and $4 sharables.



BW3’s is also celebrating the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with mint julips.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Saturday, the chain will have $5 Agave Lime Margaritas.



Chili’s

Chili’s will be offering $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas. Customers signed up for the My Chili’s reward program will also get a little something extra – free chips and salsa or a non-alcoholic drink on every visit.



Chipotle

For customers feeling like celebrating with Mexican cuisine but not feeling up to leaving the house, Chipotle, who has a partnership with DoorDash, is taking the delivery fee off orders from now until May 6 when customers use the promo code GETCHIPOTLE.

Chuy’s

Celebrations at Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s start at 4 p.m. Friday with $1 off Coronas and floaters. The festivities flow into the following days with drink specials Saturday and $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys Sunday.



Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a free Carnitas Street Taco with any drink purchase Saturday for the chain’s eClub members.



Duffy’s sports Grill

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering a weekend-long promotion, running from Friday through Sunday, that include three crunchy beef tacos for $7.99, $3 Sauza and $7 Patron margaritas.

Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Café is keeping their celebrations a secret, offerin customers the chance to a Rockin’ Fresh Rita for $5. All customers have to do to get the deal is say the secret word “rockin’”when ordering the drink.



Hurricane Grill and Wings

On Saturday, customers can get $3 tacos, tequila shots, and Corona bottles and $5 Hurricane Margaritas at participating locations.



Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shacks’ Cinco de Mayo celebrations include tacos, Patron Margaritas, and $20 buckets of Modelo Especial.

Las Salsa

EClub members will get free guacamole and churros with catering orders of $50 or more.



Long John Silver’s

Through Sunday, get a Baja Fresh Taco for 99 cents with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.



Lyft

Ridesharing service Lyft is getting in on the Cinco de Mayo festivities, teaming up Tostitos and Sabra Guacamole to offer specially-marked Tostitos bags and Sabra Guacamole packs with the Lyft logo, which contain a code for up to $10 off a ride.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Margarita’s Mexican Restaruant began celebrating early, with daily specials through Saturday including Take Flight Friday, which includes a flight of four margaritas for $10. On Saturday, customers can get $5 Hornitos shots, B’Fast Burritos, and the Temple of Bacon.



Moe’s Southwest Grill

The chain is celebrating what it has dubbed “Cinco de Moe’s,” giving out free shirts to the first 50 customers at every location while supplies last. At participating locations on Saturday, burritos will be at $5.



On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina

Customers can get $5 “Cinco ‘Ritas” and $10 “Perfect Patron Margaritas” Saturday at participating locations. The chain will also have shot specials and beer specials at different locations.

Red Robin

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the burger chain has rolled out a new Strawberry Basil Margarita. They will also have a Taco Tavern Burger Double for $6.99.



TGI Friday’s

TGI Friday’s is saying TGI May 5th, offering its new Blackberry Buzz Rita, which is a variation of Fridays’ existing Blackberry Margarita for the celebration.



Tio Juan’s Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

This East Coast chain is preparing for their annual Cinco de Mayan, a five-day celebration that begins and Friday and lasts until Monday. While deals range from location to location, all customers will have the opportunity to enter in the restaurant’s contest to win a trip to the Mayan Riviera.



Other deals include drink deals, buy one, get one way cheaper deals, and food deals all weekend long.