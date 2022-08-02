Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Accused of Racial Discrimination

A New Jersey mother is accusing a Chuck E. Cheese mascot of racial discrimination because the character ignored her 2-year-old daughter. Natyana Muhammad's daughter Safa was at a Wayne, New Jersey Chuck E. Cheese for a birthday party when she hoped to get a high-five from the mascot. Footage shows the mascot ignoring Safa while giving three high-fives to other children.

"In the video, there were a bunch of Caucasian children who were there on stage that received a high five," Muhammad told ABC7. "My Black child was the one being ignored." The videos show Safa jumping up with her arm stretched out to get a high-five from Chuck E. Cheese, but is ignored.

PLEASE RETWEET‼️ On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against. As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby. When confronted, he ignored me as well. The manager, Angie Valasquez, made excuses for him.. pic.twitter.com/QMmE3wmti1 — Umm Safa 🩰 (@belllahijabi) July 31, 2022

"When she turned around she was excited to see him, she saw that he was giving all the other kids high-fives," Muhammad said of her daughter. "She put her hand out. It was her turn. He like put his hand in and then down, and acted like he didn't see her." Safa tried repeatedly to get the mascot's attention but was ignored. Muhammad said the character also didn't acknowledge them at their table. By the time it came to take a picture with Chuck E. Cheese, Safa's demeanor changed, Muhammad said, and her daughter just stood by the character. "I hugged her, told her that she would never have to beg for love because she is loved by many," Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the experience was hurtful for her and her daughter. "She's so sweet, she's so cool, she's so smart," Muhammad said. "And that was actually my first time witnessing someone ignore her or make her feel like she's invisible."

Chuck E. Cheese issued an apology in a statement to ABC7. "Chuck E. Cheese is saddened when any family or child has a less than perfect experience," the company said. "We want to thank the family who brought this to our attention at our Wayne, NJ location and for giving the onsite manager an opportunity to apologize and address their concerns in person."

"As home to millions of families and kids every year that celebrates the big and small milestones, including fun, our goal is to create an inclusive experience for children and parents of all ages, races, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and learning differences," the statement continued. "Our mission is to provide a fun and a safe place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid, and all cast members are trained to ensure that we live up to this promise."

Muhammad, 29, was not pleased with the company's statement. "'Gave the onsite management the opportunity to apologize' when she said, 'I'm sorry you feel that way,' Was that the apology?" she asked ABC7.

The incident is similar to the viral video of the Rosalita character ignoring two Black girls at the Sesame Place Philadelphia theme park last month. Sesame Place apologized for the incident and voted to conduct bias training. "We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience to our guests," the company said. "For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion, and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen, and included when they come to our parks."

Quinton Burns, the father of another girl who was allegedly ignored by Sesame Place characters, filed a $25 million class-action lawsuit against Sesame Place owner SeaWorld Parks. The law firm representing the Baltimore family released footage appearing to show the Telly Monster character ignoring Burns' daughter. "We want to punish Sea World because they know what happened was wrong and we're sure that we are going to find that this was indeed a pattern that they were aware of, they just didn't care," Burns' attorney, Mart Harris, told CBS Baltimore.