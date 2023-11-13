Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Bands Removed From All Locations — Except One

Chuck E. Cheese is still in the process of removing its animatronic bands from every location, but last week they announced that one restaurant will have a new and improved band. According to a company press release, the Northridge, California Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center will be the permanent home of Munch's Make Believe Band Residency. That means fans who want to see a live animatronics show will have to head all the way to the Los Angeles area.

The Make Believe Band features Chuck E. Cheese as its frontman, Mr. Munch on keyboards, Jasper T. Jowls on guitar, Helen Henny on vocals and Chef Pasqually on drums. The band will play daily at this one location, as Chuck reportedly told fans: "We love performing so much, it's practically hard-wired into us." However, the process of removing animatronics from other locations has been underway since 2017, and it is still moving forward at full steam. The company said it is focusing on arcade games, a giant video wall, a new interactive dance floor and a new trampoline zone for its attractions around the country.

Chuck E. Cheese has over 400 locations around the U.S., and it began removing animatronics in 2017 as a part of the "enhancement" process. While fans may have thought it was only a matter of time before the robotic performers were gone everywhere, the CEO of the chain's parent company, CEC Entertainment, said: "As an important part of the legacy of the brand, we know that the animatronic band holds a special place for many fans in their childhood memories. We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is meant as a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy continues to evolve in new ways."

It's unclear how many Chuck E. Cheese locations still have animatronics and retro features. The company began by testing its new design in seven locations starting in 2017. In 2019, it announced that 80 more stores would be getting the makeover. However, Chuck E. Cheese suffered some serious setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the company to declare bankruptcy and accept new ownership.

For those interested in a nostalgic experience at Chuck E. Cheese, it sounds like Northridge, California is the place to be. Otherwise, you can find information about your nearest Chuck E. Cheese on the company's website.