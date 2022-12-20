Chrysler and Dodge issued an urgent safety notice for certain older vehicles on Friday due to a fatal airbag malfunction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a warning about any cars using Takata airbags after the third rupture this year and the 24th total death due to these products. The NHTSA urges all car owners to check if their airbags are under recall, but especially those who drive older Dodge and Chrysler models.

This new safety notice was issued after a recent crash involving a 2010 Chrysler 300. Details on the accident were scarce, but the Chrysler's Takata airbag on the driver's side reportedly ruptured, and the driver passed away. This joins a larger body of data that has led to the NHTSA to issue warnings about Takata airbags in general, as well as the car makes and models known to contain them. That includes Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers manufactured between 2005 and 2010 and Chrysler 300s manufactured between 2005 and 2010.

Recalls for Takata airbags have been issued before, so in some cases, this issue may have already been addressed. Still, drivers are urged to double-check their airbags and to refrain from driving if their original Takata inflators are still installed. This issue means that even a minor fender-bender can become fatal if the airbag happens to be triggered. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a dire "Do Not Drive" warning back in November, estimating that about 276,000 cars were still on the road with faulty airbags at the time.

If owners find that their car does contain Takata airbags, they should be able to contact their car dealership for a free replacement. Those who purchased their cars secondhand should still contact a relevant dealer about the possibility of a repair. The NHTSA also offers a recall lookup tool on its website where car owners can enter their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to see if any open safety recalls apply to their car.

"This holiday season, don't let yourself or someone you love be at risk of dying or being seriously injured because of a defective, recalled Takata airbag. These repairs are absolutely free and could save your life," said NHTSA acting administrator Ann Carlson in a statement on Monday. "Airbag ruptures have also cost people their eyesight and left them with disfiguring facial injuries. The older a defective airbag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. So please, get your airbag replaced now for your sake, and for the sake of those who love you."