Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 8 Best Pop Culture Stocking Stuffers to Get This Holiday Season

TV and movie junkies are some of the most fun people to shop for this time of year, but these days it’s getting harder and harder to narrow down gift ideas for them. If you have someone in your life who keeps up on all the latest streaming sensations, you might be overwhelmed when trying to find them a gift. We have some of this year’s hottest suggestions to point you in the right direction.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest gift under the tree or a stocking stuffer, you can’t go wrong with a pop culture reference for Christmas. We have everything from collectible toys and trinkets to DVDs and Blu-rays that complete a home media library. Of course, there are also clothes and accessories to round out personal style, and these days things like home office decor are more applicable than ever. Even if you don’t see exactly what your loved one needs here, you may see something to point you in the right direction.

If you’re shopping for someone and you can think of at least one show, franchise or even genre that they’re obsessed with, we probably have the gift for you. Read on for our top pop culture gift ideas for the 2021 holiday season.

Seinfeld: The Coffee Table Game

It might have been a show about nothing, but the coffee table board game is all about fun! Whether you’re a diehard fan of Seinfeld or just a casual watcher, this fun, collector’s item transforms into a mini coffee table just like Kramer’s coffee table book. Featuring pop-out pieces and Action Cards complete with images of your favorite Seinfeld characters like, Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer, be the first player to score 15 points in this game of strategy and win! But be careful not to get your favorite characters stolen as you head down a rabbit hole of twists and laughs.

Audrey Hepburn Collection

The 7-film Audrey Hepburn collection is available for under $35 on DVD or under $40 on Blu-ray at the time of this writing. It includes Breakfast at Tiffany’s Funny Face, My Fair Lady, Paris When it Sizzles, Roman Holiday, Sabrina and War and Peace. Let the binge-watching begin!

‘Smallville’ Anniversary Collection

For a bigger investment, you can make the Superman fan in your life happy with the Smallville 20th anniversary collection. It is available for $119.99 on Blu-ray and digital, or for a little less on DVD. As the comic book adaptation genre continues to grow and evolve, a show like Smallville is only becoming more interesting to revisit.

Best Picture Essentials 10 Movie Collection

The refined movie fan might be more interested in this collection of 10 Oscar-winning films, all from Paramount. These Best Picture award winners have helped define their art form and their industry over the last few decades. The collection includes Titanic, Forrest Gump, No Country for Old Men, Terms of Endearment, The Godfather, Gladiator, American Beauty, Wings and My Fair Lady.

‘Indiana Jones’ Collection

Now is a great time to add Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures to your shelf since another installment of the franchise is reportedly in the works. It includes all four movies in the franchise digitally remastered in 4K with Ultra HD+ Dolby Atmos, along with a total of 7 hours of special features between each film.

‘Game of Thrones’ Collection

Another timely box set gift is Game of Thrones: The Complete Season 1-8. The collection starts at $165.93 on DVD or $214.99 on Blu-ray, but either way the show itself is not the biggest draw here. The collection comes with exclusive bonus features and exclusive artwork in the distinct case design. Now that it has been a couple of years since the finale, fans may be ready to appreciate the series as a whole even if they were disappointed by the ending, and they may want to revisit it before the first spinoff premieres in the spring of 2022.

Funko Pops

Scaling things down a bit, we can consider some gifts that aren’t DVDs or Blu-rays for our pop culture-obsessed loved ones. A staple of the gift-giving season over the last few years has been Funko Pop figures, and this year we’re recommending the ones from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. If you know someone with a deep appreciation for this sequel and its deep roots in the movie industry, this is the gift for them.

Movie Theater Gift Cards

With pandemic restrictions loosening and public spaces re-opening, now is a great time to gift the simple gift of movie tickets. Whether you stick a couple in a stocking or a whole book of them in a gift bag, gifts like these AMC Theaters gift cards will be invaluable in 2022 as the film industry continues to make up for lost time. Some of the most anticipated movies of the decade will be out this spring, so go ahead and reserve your loved one a seat ahead of time.

