Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 9 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Under $50 Your Friends and Family Will Love This Year

The Christmas season is here, bringing along all the happiness and cheer that comes with it. The holiday season also comes with added stress, as everyone searches for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. There’s also the challenging task of best stocking stuffers that will still impress friends and family without breaking the bank. Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of amazing gifts for everyone that are under $50.

There are stocking stuffers for everyone in your life, and these gifts aren’t too crazy. After all, they do have to fit in a stocking. Some of them are surprisingly useful too, like the Universal Dust Cleaner, which is perfect for anyone who works from home. Fans of unique tools that can do anything will be want to get the 18-in-1 Pocket Tool from Wallet Ninja. If you know a child who wants to build a snowman but lives in a warmer climate, the Playfoam Build-a-Snowman set is a perfect gift for them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those are just a few of the examples available on Amazon.com though. Here’s a look at 10 amazing Amazon stocking stuffers you and your family will get excited about that are under $50.



1. Universal Dust Cleaner

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more people have been working from home than ever before, meaning that many personal computers are getting a full workout daily. That also means there is a lot of dust between keys in those keyboards. The Universal Dust Cleaner will help out like that. While it looks like a blob of yellow goo, it can actually get down in between keys to lift dust out of difficult places. You can also use them on instruments, cameras, car vents, and more.

2. Playfoam Build-a-Snowman

Playfoam Build-a-Snowman is the perfect gift for children who have always dreamed of building a snowman (especially after watching Frozen for the millionth time) but live in a warmer climate. The sets include moldable putty, scarves, hats, and arms so children can build their own snowmen at home.

3. 18-in-1 Pocket Tool from Wallet Ninja

If you’re tired of having giant Swiss-Army knives on your keychain, Wallet Ninja’s 18-in-1 Pocket Tool would be a good replacement. It’s about the size of a credit card and fits in your wallet. The $14.98 gadget has a bottle opener, screwdriver, and even a cell phone stand built into it. There are no sharp edges, so it is completely safe to carry on flights.



4. One Line A Day: A Five-Year Journal

Chronicle Books’ One Line A Day: A Five-Year Journal is the perfect gift for the budding writer in your family. The $12.16 book includes enough pages for a writer to put down a thought for every day over five years. It’s compact enough to carry around on adventures.

5. Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is less than two inches tall, so it will easily fit in a stocking but is still useful for anyone. The speaker can go anywhere and is perfect for music lovers who are constantly on the go but don’t always want to use headphones. It’s only $18.99 on Amazon and is made by EWA.

6. Lightning Charging Cable Keychain

There are plenty of useful tech gifts available for under $50, including this very cool XII Lightning Charging Cable Keychain. At just $10.99, this is a leather tassel keychain with a hidden lightning cable so you can quickly charge a cell phone while on the go without compromising the look of her keys or purse. It is available in blue, black or white.

7. Collapsible Coffee Cup

The coffee lover in your family or group of friends is going to want Stojo’s Collapsible Coffee Cup, which costs just $20. You can push the cup down to a disc that stands just two inches in height. It is available in 8, 12, or 16-ounce cups. They even come with a matching straw.

8. Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Armband

It gets cold in January, but people still have to walk, jog and get around while listening to music. Goldworld’s Bluetooth Beanie Hat with Armband is a perfect solution. It keeps your head warm while playing music through a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It also comes with a handy cellphone armband so you can comfortably control your music while running. The hat and armband set cost $17.91.

9. Foldable Picnic Blanket

Golyte’s Foldable Picnic Blanket is the perfect gift for anyone who loves going on adventures. You can fold up the blanket so it fits right in your hand. It’s great for last-minute plans for a day out at a park.