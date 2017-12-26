These Attempts at Christmas Jolly Turned to Sheer Folly

If your decorations didn’t turn out quite how you wanted or your ham was a little burnt this year, fear not, you aren’t alone.

Merrymakers everywhere are taking to social media to share their biggest holiday flops and fails. Some disheveled wrapping paper is the least of these people’s concerns!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anyone with a pet in their home can probably relate to this one.

Don’t worry if your cookies were a little too crispy, at least they weren’t on the floor.

A post shared by Drea ✈️😺🐶 (@imdrea) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

So your garland got twisted?

A post shared by Studebaker Hawk DJ (@studebaker_hawk) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Was there no one else around when the decorations were going up?

A post shared by Holly S (@thefreckledmask) on Nov 22, 2014 at 2:25pm PST

A post shared by Chastity Chevy (@chastitychevy) on Dec 6, 2014 at 4:43pm PST

The candy definitely still tastes as good at least.

A post shared by Dee Wilkie (@dee.wilkie) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Hey, if you did have a Christmas like this, don’t worry! Laughter is the greatest gift you can give after all…