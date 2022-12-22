Christmas Day 2022: What's Open and Closed on December 25

Missing an ingredient for your Christmas Day feast? Forgot to check someone off your shopping list? While many will pause this holiday season to celebrate with family and friends, life will not be coming to a complete standstill. As Santa and his elves get hard to work delivering presents across the globe, some stores and restaurants will remain open on Christmas Day 2022, Sunday, Dec. 25. Although several big box retailers are set to close their doors (scroll down to see which ones), others are set to remain open on Dec. 25, though some may have some shortened hours. Among the stores and restaurants keeping the doors open are 7-Eleven, CVS, Rite Aid, several beloved fast food chains, Applebee's, and Denny's, among many others. While these stores and more may be remaining open on Christmas Day, many will be operating on shortened hours due to the holiday. Keep scrolling to see which stores and restaurants are remaining open on Christmas Day 2022 and which ones are shuttering their doors.

Walmart Shoppers hoping to by any (very) last-minute presents at Walmart will have to look elsewhere. Walmart stores have historically closed on Christmas Day, a tradition the company will maintain this holiday season. Although Walmart's doors will be closed nationwide on Christmas Day, stores will be open on Christmas Eve, though some locations will close early. This means you should check your local Walmart before heading out on Saturday.

Target While Target is keeping its doors open on Christmas Eve, with operating hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the retailer will be closed on Christmas Day. Similar to Walmart, the decision is not much of a surprise, as Target typically chooses to remain closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks (Photo: Starbucks) Whether you are heading to see family on Christmas Day or starting your trip back home, a coffee pick-me-up thankfully won't be too difficult to come by. Most Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day. In a previous statement to Delish regarding their stance on remaining open on Christmas, a spokesperson said, "Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs." While it is likely that your local Starbucks location will be open on Dec. 25, it is always a good idea to give them a call to make sure. It is likely that while open, Starbucks stores will be operating on shortened hours due to the holiday, meaning some stores may close early.

Dunkin (Photo: Dunkin') "America runs on Dunkin," and as such, the beloved coffee chain is set to keep most of its locations open on Christmas Day. Similar to Starbucks, though, it is advised you check your nearest location to confirm store hours for the holidays.

What stores are open Christmas Day 2022? 7-Eleven: Most stores open 24 hours

Albertson: Some locations will be closed all day and others will close early. It is advised customers check with their local store for specific hours

Circle K: Most stores open 24 hours

Cumberland Farms: Most locations will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Day

CVS: most locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pilot Flying J: Suggested customers check locally, as several locations will close early

Rite Aid: Most locations will remain open, though some may operate on shortened hours

Safeway: Most locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m.

Speedway: Most Speedway locations will stay open 24/7

TravelCenters of America: Most locations will remain open

Walgreens: All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open Christmas Day, but hours may vary

Wawa: Open 24/7

What restaurants and fast food chains are open Christmas Day 2022? Applebee's: Some locations are set to remain open on Christmas with shortened hours of operation

Arby's:

Bar Louie

Bonston Market

Del Taco: Check with local branch for holiday hours

Denny's: Hours may vary depending on location

Domino's: Hours may vary

Golden Corral: Hours will vary by location

Hard Rock Café: Check your nearest location for Christmas hours

IHOP

McDonald's: Hours vary depending on location

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Red Lobster: Select Red Lobster locations will be open

Shoney's

Sonic Drive-In

Waffle House

Wendy's