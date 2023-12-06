Christmas 2023 Gift Guide: Best Funko Gifts for the Funko Fan in Your Life

For nearly 30 years, Funko has been adding joy to the world by way of their Pop! vinyl figures, bobbleheads, games, puzzles, and so much more. As Christmas and the holiday season roll around, there's no doubt that many wishlists will have at least one Funko item, if not more. Plus, the company has a number of great board and card games that will enhance any holiday get-together. In additon to their established line of products, this year Funko has some very cool new items, some of which are holiday-themed. They also have a new "Pop! Yourself" line, which you can learn more about below. We know that it can be tough choosing the right gift option, so scroll down for our recommendations on what to get your favorite Funko-fan this Christmas!

'Pop! Yourself' Custom Vinyl Figures (Photo: Funko) Funko's "Pop Yourself" line make for some fantastic holiday gifts. Make one of yourself, or design one for your BFF, partner, or that fun aunt you always look forward to seeing at Festivus dinner. Pricing can vary depending on customizable options, but follow the link below to get started on making one! Prices May Vary

Pop! Football Santa Figures (Photo: Funko / Fanatics) Sports fans can get in on the Funko action this holiday season with these new Santa figures, exclusive at Fanatics. In each one, Father Christmas is rocking your favorite team's gear, complete with a holiday hat branded in their logo. Click here to see more options, or pick up the Houston Texans Santa by clicking the link below. $14.99

'Rugrats' The Meanie Of Chanukah Game (Photo: Funko / Nickelodeon) The first night of Chanukah begins this week, and this fun game from Funko will help your little rugrats to learn the story of Chanukah. In The Meanie Of Chanukah game, all our favorite Rugrats characters come to life on the table, capturing the spirit of the acclaimed Nickelodeon holiday special. For ages five and up, and two – four players, this game will add joy to all eight nights of Chanukah! $6.75

Muppet Christmas Carol Pop! Figures (Photo: Funko) Embrace the spirit of the season with the Muppets! Enjoy a timeless classic as the Muppets perform Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, featuring Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit with Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim. The holidays will last all year when you welcome these smiling friends — with the rest of The Muppet Christmas Carol cast — into your home. $9.00 at Funko

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse Game (Photo: Funko) It's a one-vs-many fight for survival! One person plays as the deranged Sawyer family, dragging victims to their farmhouse and harvesting their meat for a grizzly barbecue. The other players are the unwitting trespassers, doing everything they can to escape a hideous fate. But in this game, there are no winners—there are only survivors. Will you make it out alive, or end up on the menu? $30.00 at Funko

Bitty Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas 4-pack (Photo: Funko) Your favorite Pops! have been shrunk into Bitty Pops! Expand your The Nightmare Before Christmas collection with this assortment of Bitty Pop! figures featuring your most beloved Halloween Town residents! This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Santa Jack, Bitty Pop! Sandy Claws, Bitty Pop! Vampire Teddy with Duck, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure. $15.00 at Funko

Jurassic Park Rewind: Ian Malcolm (Photo: Funko) "The creation of dinosaurs at Jurassic Park has caused ethical speculation among investors. Bring REWIND Dr. Ian Malcolm along for the grand tour of the park so that he may provide his expert opinion on the matter! This chaotician is ready to be the voice of reason in your Jurassic Park collection. REWIND collectible comes in VHS-inspired packaging with a matching character card! There's a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of Ian Malcom with Flare. $12.00 at Funko

Jingle All The Way: It's Turbo Time! Card Game (Photo: Funko) Face off as frantic shoppers in the hunt for the most exclusive toy of the holiday season—Turbo Man! But there's only one left, so be ready for mischief in this turbo-charged, trick-taking game! Based off the iconic '90s movie, this game has you peeking at, flipping, shuffling, and swapping tiles to get the best toys. Will you search for toys on the shelf or wait for another player to find the prize before snatching it from their cart? Fill your cart with the best toys to win! $5.25 at Funko

Pop! Holiday Deadpool In Ugly Sweater (Photo: Funko) Bundle up for the holidays with Pop! Deadpool! This merc with a mouth has gotten into the spirit of the season by donning his festive ugly sweater. Complete your Marvel collection with this holiday Pop! Deadpool! $9.00 at Funko