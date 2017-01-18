Chrissy Teigen Is Making Daughter Luna the World’s Tiniest Comedian

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are your parents, that means a few things are inevitable: you’ll be beautiful, loved by all and incredibly funny.

In Chrissy’s latest snap of little Lulu, the sweet baby wore a onesie with “Little Legend” printed in bold letters. While her legal name is actually Luna Simone Stephens, her outfit of the day is likely an ironic nod to dad’s stage name. We’ll definitely be watching Lulu and family closely as she grows and starts talking; we can only imagine the hilarity to come on her parents’ Instagram profiles!

