Chrissy Metz Shares Thoughts On ‘This Is Us’ Character’s Potential Weight Loss Surgery

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz can’t give away much, but she told Ellen Degeneres that she’s excited to shed the weight if that’s what her character calls for.

Metz appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show Thursday, December 1. The 37-year-old actress plays Kate on the drama, an overweight woman who attends Overeaters Anonymous meetings and—in a recent episode—proclaimed she is going to get gastric bypass surgery.

(Photo: Photo credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Metz told TVLine in November that losing weight is part of her contract, but she clarifies that it’s actually something she wants to happen.

“I hope I get to lose weight. That’s like a win-win for me — motivated in a different way this time,” Metz said. “But it wasn’t mandated. It wasn’t like. ‘You have to do this.’ But if this is the storyline, naturally you would lose weight. So I’m excited if that should happen.”

“Like most actors, we are chameleons, so we play different roles,” she explained explained. So if Kate embarks on a serious weight loss journey, Metz will follow.

When Ellen mentioned Kate’s contemplation of surgery, Metz replied, “It is a fast fix, and it’s not always the right answer… With Kate, she wants a quick fix because it’s not about the food. Food is the symptom.” She stayed quiet about Kate’s future, but we’ll be watching to see how Kate’s—and Metz’s—journeys unfold.

And if you haven’t seen This Is Us yet, in the words of Chrissy Metz, “What are you doing?” The show airs Tuesday nights on NBC.