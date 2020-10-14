Chris Wallace Grills Lara Trump About Not Wearing Masks at Debate: 'The Rules Didn't Apply to You?'

✖

Just days after the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump was questioned by Fox News' Chris Wallace on why she and others in the Trump family were not wearing masks during the debate. Lara came to her defense by stating that everyone was wearing masks up until they sat down.

"Did you think, Lara, that the rules that applied to everybody else in that hall didn't apply to you?" Wallace asked during an interview on Fox News Sunday, according to PEOPLE. "Of course we didn't think that," she replied, adding, "we felt like we were being safe." He then said, "The fact is, the rules were, everybody except for the president, the vice president and I, were supposed to wear masks."

Wallace then recalled seeing health officials offering masks to the Trump family but were rejected. Lara, however, claimed that isn't what actually happened and said the officials might have been trying to get someone in their group — but not a family member — to trade out of their "Make America Great Again" mask.

On Fox & Friends, Wallace noted right after Trump announced he tested positive, "The three people on that stage were all 70-plus. Obviously, the vice president is 77. The president is 74. I'm 72. We are all in the high-risk factor." According to Lara, the entire Trump family tested negative for COVID-19 before the debate. Both Wallace and Democratic nominee Joe Biden were tested after the debate, and both have tested negative.

Less than three days after the presidential debate, Trump announced that he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus. Despite the president having the virus, he has seemed to handle it pretty well. Trump was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center and was reportedly doing well during that time.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady." Trump has since moved out of the hospital and is back in the White House.