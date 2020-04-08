Chris Cuomo Reveals Chest X-Rays Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo made the stunning announcement last week when he revealed that he had contracted COVID-19. The CNN anchor shared that he had experienced “fever, chills and shortness of breath.” He ended up continuing to host his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from his basement while in quarantine.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote across his social media platforms on Instagram and Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

On Tuesday, he shared his chest X-rays with Dr. Sanjay Gutpa. Following his positive diagnosis, Cuomo, who is the brother of New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, stated that he had lost 13 pounds after coming down with the disease. In his interview with Gupta, Cuomo also provided an update in his recovery.

“I feel better than I deserve and I now know that I can’t just take it from this thing,” Cuomo said. “When the fever spikes you just want to curl up in a ball and stay there for the next six, seven hours and you can’t. You’ve got to bundle up your clothes, you’ve got to start drowning yourself in fluid.”

He also went on to share that it’s very difficult doing things around the house, even as simple as getting up and down. Cuomo said he has tried to push through as much as he can, even though “everything in your body is telling you not to do it.”

“The more I push myself to do, the better I’m getting so I’m going to take faith in that for now,” he said.

While Cuomo battles through on his end, his brother finds himself in the news on a regular basis as New York has become the epicenter for the coronavirus. The older of the two brothers has delivered some fiery press conferences amid the pandemic, one of which saw him slamming FEMA for their lack of support in providing ventilators. On a much lighter note, an image of Cuomo that surfaced from one of his daily briefings also led many to speculate on social media that he had a nipple piercing.