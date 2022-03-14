Chipotle Makes Change to Chicken Menu Item for First Time Ever

Chipotle is making a change to its most popular protein item. Last week, the casual dining hot spot announced the launch of pollo asado at Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada. The new menu item is the chain’s first menu innovation with chicken in its 29-year history.

Pollo asado is grilled fresh in Chipotle’s kitchens using classic cooking techniques to build bright, craveable flavor, according to the chain, which added that the dish’s “elevated flavor profile offers a new take on your go-to order.” The dish begins with Responsibly Raised chicken that is grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches and tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Once cooked, it is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites. Chipotle brings the dish “to life” with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and cilantro.

“Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser.”

The introduction of pollo asado across the U.S. and Canada comes after Chipotle first tested the premium protein in November 2021. At the time, the dish was only available at select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati. Chipotle said that “customer feedback and sales from the pollo asado test were on par with the test market results of Smoked Brisket, Chipotle’s bestselling menu innovation in the company’s recent history.”

Pollo asado joins Chipotle’s other classic chicken offering – adobo chicken, the chain’s top-selling protein. Now available for a limited time at participating locations, pollo asado can be ordered both in-restaurant and to go, via online, mobile, and delivery orders. Chipotle is celebrating the new protein offering with a new deal, too. Customers can order the pollo asado with a $0 delivery fee on all U.S. orders placed through the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com between March 14 through March 20. That same offer starts for those in Canada beginning March 13. To qualify for the deal, orders must include at least one entrée with pollo asado and there is a $10 minimum purchase.