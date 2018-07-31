How to Get Free Chipotle Guacamole for National Guacamole Day

On Tuesday, July 31, the guac does not cost extra at Chipotle.

The beloved burrito chain is giving away free sides of its most coveted add-on on Tuesday, in recognition of National Guacamole Day. According to a post on the Chipotle website, anyone who has stepped up to the glass case at Chipotle and asked for some guac knows that the server is obliged to inform you that it costs extra — except on Tuesday.

Can you believe guac is FREE when you order one entrée online only today? Enter code AVOCADO. Details: https://t.co/ylAj3B190j — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018



Of course, there is a catch to this incredible deal. Free sides of guacamole come only with orders placed through the Chipotle app. The order must include a full entree as well, though that should not be a problem. Users looking for the freebie must simply add chips and guac to their order as an add-on and then enter the coupon code AVOCADO at check-out.

The offer is restricted to one per customer, as Chipotle still recognizes that guac is like gold to its die-hard customers. However, it comes with the added perk that in-app orders will be ready upon arrival, meaning that you won’t have to wait in the line presumably trailing out the door on National Guacamole Day.

The promotion follows the recent trend of fast food restaurants vying for a spot on customers’ smart phones. The take-out method has become widespread as it is more efficient, more cost-effective and allows the restaurant to press promotions and ads on its customers.

Another, similarly exclusive promotion this week is going on at McDonald’s, where the company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac. The chain has created an in-house currency called the MacCoin, which will be available to all customers starting at lunch time on Thursday, Aug. 2.

We’re celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin, worth 1 free Big Mac in over 50 countries, with 5 collectible designs, celebrating 5 legendary decades! Get your hands on one starting August 2: https://t.co/gKrz3ulfAx #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/KRhpSuI29j — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) July 29, 2018



The limited edition “global currency” is worth one free Big Mac anywhere in the world. The coins come in five designs, which McDonald’s are hoping will become collector’s items. For those that are just hungry, however, the coins will be good until the end of 2018.

“Since it was introduced at a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant 50 years ago, the Big Mac has traversed the globe and is enjoyed in cities from Shangahi to Chicago, providing delicious, feel good moments to people all over the world,” McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a release. “So we wanted a global celebration as unique as the burger itself. The MacCoin transcends currencies to commemorate our global iconic burger while giving customers all over the world a chance to enjoy a Big Mac on us.”