Chinese State News Creates Confusion With Odd LEGO Video Slamming US Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Chinese State News has created a bit of confusion on social media with an odd LEGO video slamming the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip posted to Twitter, LEGO figures are used to depict an argument between Chinese officials and the Statue of Liberty. The famous American figure appears meant to represent U.S. officials.

The video has had some people baffled, with one user asking, "Why would they do this?" Another user tweeted the clip to the official LEGO Twitter page, inquiring if this was a violation of "licensing rules." LEGO has not responded. The coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was first discovered in China in late 2019. It has since spread worldwide, with the CDC reporting more than 1 million cases in the United States, with over 60,000 of those being fatal.

China: We discovered a new virus.

America: So what? China: It's Dangerous

America: It's only a Flu China: Wear a Mask

America: Don't wear a Mask

... pic.twitter.com/Qxugv8z73J — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) April 30, 2020

According to the CDC, "COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads and the severity of illness it causes." The CDC added, "COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person in respiratory droplets from someone who is infected. People who are infected often have symptoms of illness. Some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus."

The department also states, "How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, which means it goes from person-to-person without stopping. The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily and sustainably between people. Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggest that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious."

Finally, the CDC offered, "It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Also, routinely clean frequently touched surfaces."