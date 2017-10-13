Woman Loses Eyesight After Playing Game on Her Phone All Day

After spending an entire day playing a game on her smartphone, a Chinese woman has gone partially blind.

The 21-year-old woman, who goes by the pseudonym Wu Xiaojing, says that she is a hardcore fan of the mobile game Honour of Kings. After several hours of playing the game continuously, Wu is said to have lost sight in her right eye.

Wu was taken to several hospitals and was eventually diagnosed with Retinal Artery Occlusion (RAO), according to Mashable.

During an interview following the incident, Wu admitted to regularly playing the game for up to 8 hours straight without eating or drinking or even using the bathroom.

“If I don’t work, I usually get up around 6 a.m., have breakfast, then play until 4 p.m.,” she told Chinese media outlet The Global Times. “I would eat something, take a nap, wake up and continue playing until 1 or 2 a.m. My parents had warned me that I might go blind.”

Wu says she spent the entirety of Oct. 1 playing the game. After dinner, Wu says that she lost her eyesight and was taken to the hospital. The following day, she was diagnosed with RAO.

The specialist at the Nancheng hospital said that it was “likely that she had suffered from RAO after playing excessively” on her phone.

Despite the diagnosis, Dr. David Allamby, the medical director of an eye clinic in London, told Daily Mail that there is actually a “slim” chance that Wu developed RAO from playing the game on her phone.

“You don’t get RAO from video-related severe eye strain as is suggested here – it’s most commonly evidence of some form of cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Allamby said. “The only potential link – and it’s slim – is that sometimes migraines can be a rare cause of RAO.”

Honour of Kings is one of the most popular mobile games in China. There are more than 200 million users on the game.