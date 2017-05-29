Watch: Child Thrown From Water Slide at Opening of California Water Park

The Emerald Plunge water slide at new amusement park, The Wave, located in Dublin, California, has been shut down just 90 minutes after the brand new park opened because a 10-year-old boy was launched off of the slide and onto the concrete below.

The unnamed child walked away from the terrifying incident with only a scratched shoulder and received first aid treatment from park personnel.

Now, the ride is being investigated as they are “reevaluating that slide.”

“He got up immediately and as any boy would be, he was stunned,” Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith, who witnessed the incident told the East Bay Times. “I was worried if he was mentally OK, but physically he just had some scrapes.”

An East Bay Times photographer captured video of the terrifying moment, which shows the boy exiting the mouth of the slide before flipping off the edge of the run-out portion.

The park opened on Saturday with more than 700 people purchasing tickets for the debut.