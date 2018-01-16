Chick-fil-A Kicks Out Breastfeeding Mom for ‘Indecency’

A North Dakota woman says she was asked to leave a Chick-fil-A in Fargo over the weekend for breastfeeding her infant after she had finished her own meal.

Macy Hornung was dining with her husband, son and infant daughter when she began to breastfeed her daughter in the restaurant.

“As is par for the course with breastfed babies, my daughter wanted to nurse. I have nursed her, and previously my son, in several restaurants in the FM area without any issues, so I did my usual turn away to latch her as discreetly as possible,” Hornung told ValleyNewsLive.com. “She had been nursing for a few minutes and was falling asleep when the owner of [the Chick-fil-A franchise], Kimberly Flamm, approached me and asked me to cover.”

Hornung said she tried to explain that she couldn’t cover because her daughter would flail and scream if she tried to cover, so she felt it wasn’t worth it to do so.

“The top of my breast was exposed, but no more than what is visible in a bathing suit,” Hornung continued. “She started telling me that it was a family establishment and that with children present, I needed to cover myself. She persisted and again told me that there were children and men present and I needed to cover. I tried citing North Dakota state law to her and she told me that she knew the laws and I needed to cover or leave.”

Hornung and her family left, with the mom later taking to Facebook to tell her story and offering thanks for the supportive messages she has since received.

“Thank you for the support and shares!” she wrote. “I cannot keep up with all of the comments and shares, but really appreciate the mostly positive comments.”

Flamm later issued an apology on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“I would like to publicly apologize to Macy Hornung for the way I handled the situation on Saturday,” she wrote. “I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it. My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests.”

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com