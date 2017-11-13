NFL Player Roy Miller Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested for domestic abuse on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 30-year-old is accused of abusing his wife, Nicole Miller, by grabbing her hair and pushing her after a date night.

According to the arrest report, Nicole told police that they went on a “date night” to the Jacksonville Zoo Saturday. They left the zoo separately, taking ride shares. CBS News affiliate KCTV-5 reports when she got home she told police that he wasn’t there.

Miller arrived home later. When he finally got back, the two argued about where he went after the zoo. It turned physical as he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her, Nicole told police. She suffered a scratch on the back of her neck and an abrasion on her face. She said Miller ripped a braid from her head and ripped her shirt off her.

The 39-year-old Nicole said Miller threw her phone in a toilet, but she managed to get it back to call police. According to the arrest report, Miller then called her 17-year-old son from a previous relationship into a bedroom with him and refused to leave.

Two witnesses were cited in the arrest report, reports KansasCity.com. One told police she saw “her dad on top of her mom.” Another witness staying at the Millers’ home said she told their young children to get to the other side of their house during the argument. She told police she witnessed Nicole pulling the phone from the toilet.

When police arrived at the home, Miller was sleeping in the master bedroom. He talked to police and was arrested.

A hearing is set for Nov. 28, reports ESPN. He already appeared in court on Saturday and was released from custody.

The Chiefs had a bye week this weekend. The team is “still in the process of gathering details on the situation” and offered no further comment in a statement Saturday.

Miller played college football at Texas before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

The Chiefs signed him during the 2017 off-season. Miller and Nicole Miller have been married for six and a half years and have four children together ranging in ages three to nine.

Photo credit: Twitter / @KCTV5