Chick-Fil-A Reverses Major Menu Change

Fans of the Chick-Fil-A Side Salad can breathe a sigh of relief. Fox Greensboro reports the beloved casual dining restaurant will not discontinue its Side Salad option after initial rollout plans to do so. It was just recently that the announcement of the removal was made. The Side Salad has existed within the company's menu since 1989. The reason for the change was that the company previously said the move aimed to "simplify" its offerings. But they reversed the decision on March 31. "At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first. Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our Side Salad from the menu," a statement on the decision reads. "We will continue serving the item at participating restaurant locations and hope customers continue to enjoy this menu offering."

Originally, the Side Salad was set to begin phasing out from the menu on April 3. Customers learned of the change via fliers spread throughout different changes "letting them know" of the Side Salad's discontinuation. The company also confirmed in a statement that its Kale Crunch Side salad — another popular item on the menu — would be upgraded to a larger size and "may be an alternative" to the departing side. But fans were not happy about it and even thought about petitioning against the change.

Social media users expressed their disappointment. "Get rid of the Side-Salad?! Who asked for that?! Only Chick-fil-A would think about being that anti-consumer. They're not working today so they wouldn't respond to their customer base," one Twitter user wrote.

One Twitter profile shared a poster from the restaurant, which read: "You spoke and we listened. Your feedback was clear and we are happy to share that the Side Salad is here to stay!"