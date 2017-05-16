Chick-Fil-A Launching Mouth-Watering New Menu Item

Chick-fil-A is unlike many of their fast food competitors for a lot of reasons, but they just added one more. The chain recently added two new items to their menu just in time for those warm summer days.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A announced a brand new, limited-edition chicken sandwich that will have fans going crazy. The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features grilled chicken, brown sugar-glazed bacon, lettuce, Colby jack cheese and stacked on a Hawaiian bun.

The fast food chain also introduced a drink that is “made to complement the flavors of the new sandwich.” Their new Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which also comes in diet, is the perfect thing to sip on while enjoying the juicy sandwich.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development.

The new sandwich will be Chick-fil-A‘s first-ever seasonal entrée and both items are only available from May 15 through August 19.

This story first appeared at Womanista.