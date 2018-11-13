Chick-Fil-A Launches Delivery With Free Sandwich Deal

Customers craving the coveted Chick-fil-A sauce will no longer have to wait in the busy two-lane lines at America’s favorite fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A announcing Tuesday a new partnership with DoorDash to bring its menu straight to doors via a new delivery service.

According to the Georgia-based chicken-sandwich chain’s announcement, the services will be offered from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide in partnership with the food delivery app. The service will be available to customers living within a 10-minute driving radius of participating restaurants.

To celebrate the occasion, the chain restaurant also announced that it would be giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches, one per customer, starting Tuesday, Nov. 13 through Nov. 20. Customers hoping to score the deal just have to place a $5 order or more anytime after 10:30 a.m. through the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code: “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

Chick-fil-A began testing delivery with DoorDash in 2017 in select markets, with 98 percent of those participating in the pilot stating that the food they ordered was consistent with what they expected from Chick-fil-A.

“Chick-fil-A’s standout business momentum is a testament to how they listen to what their customers want,” said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer at DoorDash. “Customers expect convenience without sacrificing quality, and DoorDash is thrilled to provide that level of service to Chick-fil-A’s loyal fan base through door-to-door delivery. We’re proud to be a part of their journey and provide new ways for customers to enjoy their favorite Chick-fil-A menu items from anywhere.”

The delivery service follows the re-launch of the Chick-fil-A Mobile App earlier this year, as well as the opening of the chain’s first delivery-focused locations in Louisville and Nashville. Chick-fil-A is also testing Mealtime Kits in Atlanta restaurants.

The new delivery service means that a few lucky customers will be able to order the chain’s macaroni and cheese and have it delivered straight to their door. The dish, featuring a blend of American cheese, cheddar cheese, and Romano cheese, is currently being tested in six cities – Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston, San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.