Chick-fil-A May Soon Open Vegas Strip Location

The unique pairing of faith-based Chick-fil-A and City-of-Sin Las Vegas will undoubtedly make profitable marriage, and one that could soon be coming to fruition.

In a statement to Vital Las Vegas, the company made mention that it would love to bring its crispy deliciousness to the strip. The statement is more like a when and not an if situation as well.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” the statement read. “We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Las Vegas area, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time.”

The report also included a reference that the chain would suspend its “Closed on Sunday” policy if it came to the Nevada desert.

An opening of Chick-fil-A on The Vegas Strip would provide an unending amount of foot traffic and likely become one of the busiest in the line. It also would not prove to be an operations nightmare as there are already three locations dotted along the perimeter of the city, but none in the heart.

It has been reported that the average Chick-Fil-A restaurant generates more than $4.4 million annually, and a placement anywhere near the heart of the city walk may project to double that.

Chick-fil-A began 1961 with founder Truett Cathy and his cooking method and recipe secrets — a formula still used to this day. The franchise has grown to more than 2,000 restaurants across the nation and is one of the most profitable, despite its policy to close on Sunday.

While the company had found its way into some controversy with homophobic comments made in 2012 by Dan Cathy, it has also backed itself off of many of its hard-line, conservative stances. Cathy offered an apology for his comments and has even declined opportunities to have its brand aligned with political candidates since that public misstep.

In an effort to make amends and show support for inclusiveness it was on the front end of the healing after the nightclub shooting in Orlando, suspending its Sunday closure there while also offering other benefits to consumers and the community.

It also amended its public persona to include a mission statement, of sorts, to making food and serving everyone, regardless of their race, color, creed, gender, or sexual orientation, as well as any other protected status.