Chick-fil-A Introduces New Cheese Dip That May Become Your Favorite Menu Item

Chick-fil-A is giving its signature sauce some stiff competition.

Customers heading to the Georgia-based chicken-sandwich chain can now dip their waffle fries, chicken nuggets, and anything else that their heart desires into “thick and goopy” cheese sauce that is currently available at more than 430 locations nationwide.

A mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, the ooey, gooey cheese sauce was first introduced in 2012 at select participating locations, but quickly disappeared. Its return to the menu is already winning over hearts.

“The cheese sauce from chick fil a is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” one person praised the new menu addition.

One person even claimed that the cheese sauce, ticking in at 160 calories consisting of a thick, goopy texture to allow it to cling to waffle fries and chicken nuggets, is “life changing.”

“PSA: Chick-fil-A has cheese sauce now and it’s easily 11/10,” another wrote of the new sauce. “You’re welcome.”

However, not everyone has been lucky enough to find it at their local Chick-fil-A.

“So, @ChickfilA, when is Indiana getting this new cheese dipping sauce?!” one person questioned.

“So @ChickfilA has cheese sauce now??? When does Texas get some,” another asked.

According to the chicken chain, the sauce is “an optional item at a limited number of Chick-fil-A restaurants. Each restaurant franchisee may make the decision to honor special menu requests based on a variety of factors. Please contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant for availability.”

Those who are able to get their hands on the sauce will have to pay the price. Unlike Chick-fil-A’s free signature dipping sauce, the cheese sauce costs $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving. For reference, the chain’s free sauce packets, such as barbecue or buttermilk ranch, only hold 1 ounce of sauce. Participating stores also sell the sauce in a warm dipping dish.

The cheese sauce marks the latest cheesy endeavor for the beloved fast food chain. In October, it was revealed that macaroni and cheese was being tested as a side at six cities across the country — Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The recipe of American cheese, cheddar cheese, and Romano cheese, first tested in July of 2017 as part of a family-pack meal kit, was available in a medium size and a large and quickly became a fan-favorite. Currently, there is no word on whether or not the dish will be rolled out to further locations.