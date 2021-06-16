Chick-fil-A Employee Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secret Customers Don't Know About

✖

Chick-fil-A restaurants are often tight-run ships, and now one employee has revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes secret that many customers don't know about. Over on TikTok, a user who works at the fast-food chain shared a video of what happens in the back of the store after the food is prepared. "Our kitchen sends the food to the window using a conveyor belt to make things move faster," he wrote.

In the clip, we see the conveyor belt in action, carrying bags of Chick-fil-A orders to the employee working the drive-thru window. The bags are carried overhead and then lowered to where the employee is standing. Notably, not all Chick-fil-A stores operate with a conveyor belt system. KGPE CBS47, a Fresno, California affiliate of CBS News, reported on the TikTik clip and stated that a representative for the company confirmed that there 30 stores, approximately, that utilize the conveyor belt system currently. That makes up roughly 1% of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

KGPE CBS47 also pointed out that not every restaurant that has a conveyor system uses the same style, as some are more traditional in their design. These are a standard horizontal conveyor, which typically carries the food to a store's secondary drive-thru spot. Stores that have more than one story also often utilize a conveyor system.

Back in 2006, the Houston Chronicle reported on a new "double drive-thru" that had recently opened in Houston, Texas. The outlet reported, at the time, that this was a new system for restaurants like this. Most often two-drive-thru stores utilized "dumbwaiters or mechanical delivery systems" to get the food out to customers. There is no word on whether or not Chick-fil-A intends to install more conveyor systems in its stores.