Chick-Fil-A Sauce Shortage Confirmed, Restaurants Limiting Quantities

There may be a shortage on gas in some states, but there is also a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce. At least 2,600 locations have been instructed to only hand out one packet per customer due to the lack of supply. A company spokesperson revealed that due to distribution issues, a number of locations are battling with the issue, but that they are working on it quickly to hopefully resume as normal here soon.

"Due to industry-wide supply chain disruptions, some Chick-fil-A restaurants are experiencing a shortage of select items, like sauces. We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience," the Chick-Fil-A spokesperson said according to The Hill. This is also a result of labor shortages that are affecting many fast food restaurants around the country. While there may be a lack of sauces, the company isn't experiencing any shortage of chicken, something several other companies are currently dealing with.

Thousands across southern states like Tennessee and Florida experienced gas shortages over the weekend and throughout the early week, worrying people to rush and fill up their tanks while they can. Due to such a high demand and lack of gas, several gas stations reported they were completely out of gas. However, according to FOX News, the Colonial Pipeline is operating once again following a cyberattack that hindered gas supply. Secretary Jennifer Granholm took to Twitter and announced, "We just got off the phone with #ColonialPipeline CEO. They are restarting pipeline operations today at ~ 5pm. More soon."

At the time, Hackers were demanding millions in ransom money, but the pipeline operator refused to pay. The Department of Energy was forced to get involved, as well as, multiple levels of authorities on the federal, state, and local levels. The entire system was forced offline on Friday but resumed on Wednesday at 5 p.m., however, the company has announced that it would take some time before the pipeline will be fully functioning. "Following this restart it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," Colonial said in a statement according to CNBC.

"Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company added. The last few days, customers have sat behind 10 people or more just to get to one gas pump with lines stretching outside of the gas line areas.