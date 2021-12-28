Chick-fil-A Restaurants Closed All Weekend, and Some Customers Weren’t Pleased

It appears some Chick-fil-A customers are not pleased that all the company’s locations were closed over the holiday weekend. Chick-fil-A locations were closed on Saturday in observance of Christmas. The day after, all restaurants were still closed, as they’re always closed on Sundays. However, that didn’t stop customers from taking to Twitter to share their frustrations over their inability to get their Chick-fil-A sandwiches or nuggets this weekend.

Since Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, Chick-fil-A locations were closed over the entire weekend. The locations are always closed on Sundays and the company didn’t make any changes to that schedule because of the holiday. However, patrons won’t have to wait too much longer to enjoy their favorite chicken dishes. Chick-fil-A locations are now open again.

Even though Chick-fil-A locations were only closed for the Christmas weekend, customers were not happy that they weren’t able to dine on their fast-food favorites. They promptly took to Twitter to share their outrage over the situation.

Frustrated

https://twitter.com/coriexplorie/status/1475168353283198980

Because Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, Chick-fil-A locations were closed for the entire weekend. But, some people didn’t get the memo.

Really?

https://twitter.com/_angeldavis_/status/1475167329818394631

This fan is surprised that the fast-food chain was closed for the entire weekend. However, the locations are always closed on Sundays. So, this shouldn’t come as a major shock.

Pouting

https://twitter.com/ksvbaby/status/1475162523221598210

Chick-fil-A diehards really wanted to get their hands on some chicken on the day after Christmas. They’ll have to wait another day!

The Worst

https://twitter.com/devinmbrooks/status/1475152611846377475

It turns out that Christmas falling on a Saturday was the “worst thing” that could have happened to Chick-fil-A fans. At least they’ll be able to dine to their hearts’ content on Monday.

Not Happy

https://twitter.com/Redroseblooms/status/1475141473461022723

Some fans suggested that Chick-fil-A should have opened on Sunday since they were closed for Christmas. The chain didn’t break tradition though and continued to remain closed on Sunday.

Can’t Be Happening

It just occurred to me @ChickfilA is closed all weekend pic.twitter.com/00dRL7fzVx — W. Travis Boyd, M.A. (@tbirdtalks) December 26, 2021

Looks like many customers will have to find something else to chow down on since Chick-fil-A was closed over the weekend. Although, they’re clearly not happy about that.

Always

I always crave Chick-fil-A the most when they closed 😒 — da bestt (@anjeellxx) December 26, 2021

This frequent customer pointed out that they always want Chick-fil-A when they happen to be closed. Surely, many others can agree.