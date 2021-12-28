Chick-fil-A Restaurants Closed All Weekend, and Some Customers Weren’t Pleased

It appears some Chick-fil-A customers are not pleased that all the company’s locations were closed over the holiday weekend. Chick-fil-A locations were closed on Saturday in observance of Christmas. The day after, all restaurants were still closed, as they’re always closed on Sundays. However, that didn’t stop customers from taking to Twitter to share their frustrations over their inability to get their Chick-fil-A sandwiches or nuggets this weekend.
Since Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, Chick-fil-A locations were closed over the entire weekend. The locations are always closed on Sundays and the company didn’t make any changes to that schedule because of the holiday. However, patrons won’t have to wait too much longer to enjoy their favorite chicken dishes. Chick-fil-A locations are now open again.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Even though Chick-fil-A locations were only closed for the Christmas weekend, customers were not happy that they weren’t able to dine on their fast-food favorites. They promptly took to Twitter to share their outrage over the situation.
Frustrated
Because Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, Chick-fil-A locations were closed for the entire weekend. But, some people didn’t get the memo.
Really?
This fan is surprised that the fast-food chain was closed for the entire weekend. However, the locations are always closed on Sundays. So, this shouldn’t come as a major shock.
Pouting
Chick-fil-A diehards really wanted to get their hands on some chicken on the day after Christmas. They’ll have to wait another day!
The Worst
It turns out that Christmas falling on a Saturday was the “worst thing” that could have happened to Chick-fil-A fans. At least they’ll be able to dine to their hearts’ content on Monday.
Not Happy
Some fans suggested that Chick-fil-A should have opened on Sunday since they were closed for Christmas. The chain didn’t break tradition though and continued to remain closed on Sunday.
Can’t Be Happening
Looks like many customers will have to find something else to chow down on since Chick-fil-A was closed over the weekend. Although, they’re clearly not happy about that.
Always
This frequent customer pointed out that they always want Chick-fil-A when they happen to be closed. Surely, many others can agree.