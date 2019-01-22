Chick-Fil-A in Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium to Stay Closed on Super Bowl Sunday

The Chick-Fil-A stand inside of the Atlanta Mercedes Benz Stadium will stay closed on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to TMZ, the popular fast food chicken chain will continue its tradition of remaining closed on Sundays during the major football game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet notes that a source close to the situation advised that while the company is a corporate sponsor for the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, they are choosing to just continue doing business as usual.

The source reportedly adds that the company is “happy to be there in spirit and through its donation to JFK Park.”

Chick-fil-A Won’t Even Make an Exception for Super Bowl Sunday //t.co/OQCfJqBFEO — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2019

Super Bowl LII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 3, and will be a face-off between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints to earn their spot in the game, and the Patriots outscored on the Kansas City Chiefs to become the 2019 NFL Eastern champs.

The Patriots have won a total of five Super Bowl championship titles currently, tying them with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers for second-most Super Bowl wins of all-time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most-winning NFL team, having taken home a total of six wins. If the Patriots win this time around, they will be tied with the Steelers for first.

11 & 87 coming through in the clutch. All the best Gronk & Jules moments from the AFC Championship.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/DTvqisY5pz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 22, 2019

The will mark the 10th Super Bowl that the Patriots have played in the last 25 years.

The Rams, however, have not played in the champions ship game since they were the St. Louis Rams, in 2002. Coincidentally, they were defeated by the Patriots in that game.

“I mean the Patriots are the Patriots… they are a special team, so we look forward to going against them.” Quotes + Notes 📝 //t.co/oFgbj4ImwY pic.twitter.com/0SOd5nZlnK — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 22, 2019

Regarding the upcoming game and what it will be like going up against Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said he has “A lot of respect for them,” adding, They’ve been doing it as consistently as any organization in the history of this league.”

“I’ve gotten a chance to get to know coach Belichick a little bit — had a relationship with Josh McDaniels,” McVay added, as reported by Rams News. “Really, we practiced against those guys when I was in Washington early on, and kind of have kept in contact with them. And they’re a team that you’re always watching the way they do things. And you just have so much respect for the way that they’ve operated over the last handful of years.”

Super Bowl LIII will be broadcast nationwide by CBS. on Sunday, Feb. 3.