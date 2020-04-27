Chicago House Party Video Reportedly Shows 1,000 Attendees Gathering Despite Social Distancing Efforts

✖

A new video has emerged reportedly showing Chicago house party with 1,000 attendees, despite the city's efforts to maintain social distancing guidelines. Per a TMZ report, the video was allegedly taken at a residence in Chicago's westside area. As the clip rolls, hundreds of people can be seen crammed into a small house, and while some are wearing face masks, it is clear that there is no social distancing taking place.

The outlet states that one partygoer told MTO News, "I'm not worried about [the coronavirus] . . . but if I didn't have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well." TMZ which is based in Los Angeles, noted that it isn't just Chicago suffering from mass gatherings. The outlet's hometown reportedly saw "scores" of residents heading out into public over the weekend. While some getting out is certainly necessary, such as going to the grocery store or retrieve food by some other means, medical professionals are strongly urging citizens to wear masks when heading out.

Earlier this month, Dr. Theresa Tam — Canada's chief public health officer — spoke with CTV News, and offered some thoughts on the subject. "Wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you," she explained. Dr. Wajid Ahmed — the Windsor-Essex medical officer of health — also spoke out about the matter, sharing his opinion on homemade masks. "There could be some benefit, but there could be some risk that come with it homemade masks," he stated.

"Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly, secure the elastic loops around your ears, ensure the mask completely covers your nose and mouth and there are no gaps," Ahmed later went on to say, sharing instructions on the best way to wear a mask. "Do not touch the mask while wearing and remove it by the elastics or ties, wash your hands thoroughly and throw away in a secure and proper way."

Homemade mask maker Allison Tonkin, jumped into the conversation as well "I just saw that it might come to this, and I thought even if no one accepts them at hospitals or no one accepts them publicly, what if someone in this house gets sick and I would have to take care of them, and I would have to protect myself so I could put a mask on them." she said. In addition to wearing a mask in public, and medical professionals are also encouraging everyone to wash their hands frequently, to help limit the spread of coronavirus.