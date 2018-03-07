Cheerleader’s Boyfriend Accused of Letting Her Die From Diabetic Shock

A Florida teenager has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly failed to seek help for his girlfriend after she went into diabetic shock.

Yeshua Ramirez, 19, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with one count of manslaughter in connection to the death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Fabiola Cosme-Feliciano, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Cosme-Feliciano, who suffered from Type 1 diabetes since she was two, died in December from complications of diabetes while staying over at Ramirez’s house.

According to an arrest report, Ramirez left his girlfriend at home alone as her condition worsened, even though he was aware she needed medical treatment and medication. When he returned home three or four hours later, Cosme-Feliciano, a high school cheerleader, was dead. It is believed that she suffered diabetic shock and fell unconscious before being able to call for help.

“He had knowledge of her deteriorating condition. Her life depended on [getting care] and he did nothing about it,” Osceola County Sheriff Maj. Jacob Ruiz said. “At a certain point I think we as citizens have to help one another. No one expects you to put yourself in danger or make yourself uncomfortable, but when someone has the capability to get help or call for assistance, they have to do it. You have the ability and capability to save someone’s life and you do nothing?”

Cosme-Feliciano and her family moved from their native Puerto Rico to the United States when she was 7 years old as a way to receive treatment at Nemours Children’s Hospital for diabetes. She had originally had an insulin pump, but had it removed several years ago in favor of shots twice a day.

Ramirez is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond. Ramirez has since been charged with attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one person injured. While Ramirez has claimed that Cosme-Feliciano was responsible for the shooting, given his criminal history, authorities believe it was his doing.