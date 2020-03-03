Lori Vallow’s Husband Chad Daybell Posts Sign on His Door to Turn Away Media

Chad Daybell doesn’t seem like he’ll be talking to reporters any time soon. According to ABC affiliate Local News 8, the husband of Lori Vallow has posted a sign on his front door in Rexburg, Idaho, that reads: “We are not speaking to the media.” Along with the sign, the self-published author of apocalyptic literature also had several security cameras in place.

Vallow’s children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, haven’t been seen since September of last year, though they weren’t reported missing until November. Meanwhile, Vallow had been spending her time in Hawaii with Daybell, her most recent husband. Daybell has since returned to Rexburg, likely in anticipation of her upcoming trial.

After being ordered by an Idaho court to produce the children to show that they were safe, which she failed to do, Vallow was arrested and charged with desertion and lack of support of her children in Hawaii. She was held at Kauai Community Correctional Center until she could be extradited to Idaho.

While information is scarce at this point, detectives in Rexburg are expected to bring Vallow to the Madison County Jail sometime this week to await trial.

The search for Tylee and J.J. has been raising eyebrows over the parade of tragedies in Vallow’s past. This includes Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by his brother-in-law Alex Cox (Lori Vallow’s brother) in July 2019. Cox himself died just a few months later. Tylee’s aunt, Annie Cushing, believes that Charles Vallow’s death may have set something off in her.

“It just seems to me that once Lori found out after Charles was killed that she had been removed as sole beneficiary of his one million dollar policy, I just think she hit the panic button,” Cushing revealed on an episode of Dr. Phil. “When my brother died, she didn’t tell me that he had passed. My family didn’t find out until five weeks later.”

Additionally, Chad Daybell’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died in her sleep not long after Vallow and Cox. Even though an autopsy was not performed at the time, her body has since been exhumed. Lori Vallow and Daybell left Idaho for Hawaii not long after.

J.J.’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, pleaded with Daybell to do some “soul searching” in a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Somewhere in that vicinity there are two children and we want them back safe and we hope that you will have this come-to-Jesus meeting with yourself and address these issues as soon as possible,” Woodcock pleaded.