CEO Sara Christensen Who Shames Girl’s Bikini Photo Forgets to Disable Own YouTube Channel

Sara Christensen may have made her company Kickass Mastermind’s Instagram account private and closed the company’s Facebook account after shaming a potential employer’s bikini photo, but the backlash is still rolling in on her still, very visible YouTube channel. The comments section of an August 2013 dated video, titled “Q&A Friday #1 Thing You Can Do to Lose Weight – Sara Christensen,” has now been transformed into a space for users to air their grievances with the now controversial CEO.

“She’s just another online bully who won’t even realize how wrong that was,” one person slammed Christensen.

“Your company is horrible and you really need to fire your HR team,” added another. “Either way Kickass Masterminds sucks and should probably just shut down.”

“So you shame a woman because of a bikini photo and call it unprofessional,” began a third. “1st of your company name is Kickass Marketing, not very professional. 2nd you are obviously a hypocrite. 3rd the most unprofessional thing and despicable thing you could do is shame someone on the internet on your companies Instagram, and that leads us back to 2, you’re a hypocrite. Looks like your business is already screwed.”

“Trying to build yourself up by cutting others down is a very bad mistake to make,” warned another.

The drama surrounding Christensen and her company sparked earlier this week after 24-year-old Texan Emily Clow applied for a job with the company only to later venture to their Instagram account where she found a photo of herself in her bikini with a warning reading: “PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it.”

“I am looking for a professional marketer — not a bikini model. Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private,” it continued. “But this is not doing you any favors in finding a professional job.”

“I was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. they claimed it made me an ‘unprofessional.’ they screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out,” Clow tweeted in response.. “i am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner.”

The post sparked a media firestorm, with many slamming the company’s actions as inappropriate, cruel, and sexist. Several even reported the company’s Instagram account for harassment and bullying.

Since Clow’s post went viral, the company’s website and social media pages have been taken down.