Central Michigan University Reported Gunman Description Comes Out

Central Michigan University remains on lockdown after two people were shot dead in a residence hall on Friday.

Police have swarmed the Mount Pleasant campus looking for the gunman, who remains at large as of 10:53 a.m. ET, according to the university’s social media accounts.

The person of interest is 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. The suspected shooter is described by police as a black male who is approximately five foot, nine inches tall. He is of a slight build, has short hair and was last seen wearing yellow jeans and a blue hoodie, with a pistol tucked into his belt. Police warn he may have removed the hoodie.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

He should be considered armed and dangerous, local police said.

The university confirmed the two deaths on its Facebook page Friday morning around 10:45 a.m. Michigan State Police troopers told the Detroit Free Press that the victims were shot on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, a co-ed residence hall.

In the school’s update, it noted that the deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There have been no additional injuries reported.

CM Life, a student newspaper, tweeted that a reporter spoke to an officer who said the shooter was still on the premises. Meanwhile, TV5 reported that the suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus. SWAT teams have also surrounded an apartment building in the Cherry Creek Apartments complex on Preston Street, according to NBC 25.

Local news outlet The Morning Sun reports that police are working to obtain a photo of the suspect, whom they believe was released from a hospital just before 8 a.m. on Friday. The cause of his believed hospitalization is unknown.

While the suspect remains at large, police urged students to “take shelter” on Friday morning and those visiting Central Michigan University to pick up students for spring break were instructed to stay off campus.

Central Michigan University has about 23,000 students in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing.

