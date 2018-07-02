Celebrities React to LeBron James Joining the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James announced on Sunday that he had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153.3 million contract.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star has been to the NBA Finals the last eight consecutive seasons, winning twice with the Miami Heat and once with his hometown Cavaliers team. He’ll now look to add more championships to the Lakers’ historic franchise, which already has 11 banners.

Upon hearing that he’ll be playing in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, celebrities sounded off on the big decision on social media.

Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

“Told youuu,” Teigen wrote after hearing the news. She tweeted early Sunday morning that she saw James leaving an embroidery shop in Los Angeles, giving the indication that he had made his decision.

“Welcome home,” rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted.

Welcome to the Lake Show @KingJames! Rock that purple and gold – looking forward to a great season. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 2, 2018

“Welcome to the Lake Show [LeBron James]! Rock that purple and gold – looking forward to a great season,” television personality Ryan Seacrest wrote.

Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband could have possibly gotten. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 2, 2018

“Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband (Marc Silverstein) could possibly gotten,” comedic actress Busy Philipps wrote.

“There is a God!” Ice Cube wrote. “Must be Magic!”

By Magic he was referring to to five-time NBA Champion and the Lakers’ president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

“LeBron welcome to Los Angeles,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a Twitter video. “This is so exciting that you’re coming to the city of stars. And you without any doubt are going to be the biggest star of all, on the court and off the court.”

Arrow actor Stephen Amell promised back on June 25 that he would be on the Lakers’ bandwagon if James joined. Upon hearing the news he retweeted that promise with the word “Good.”

Been a @Lakers fan since they got Chamberlain. @KingJames heading to the @Lakers makes me counting the seconds to next season. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 2, 2018

“Been a [Lakers] fan since they got Chamberlain. [King James] heading to the [Lakers] makes me counting the seconds to next season,” retired professioanl wrestler Kevin Nash wrote.

“Welcome to LA, Mr. James,” Larry King tweeted.

But while there was plenty of celebrating, not everyone was happy. WWE Superstar The Miz is a Cleveland native and an avid Cavaliers fan, and was beside himself after the news broke.

“Don’t call. Don’t text. I need a minute,” Miz wrote with his head in his hands.

The 2018-19 NBA season will officially begin in October.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Elise/NBAE