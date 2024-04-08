Legendary Drummer Keith LeBlanc Has Died

LeBlanc was a member of the bands Tackhead and Little Axe and worked with artists including Nine Inch Nails and The Cure.

Drummer and producer Keith LeBlanc, who worked with Gradnmaster Flash, Nine Inch Nails, the Cure, and more, has died. His label, On-U Sound, confirmed LeBlanc's passing in a statement shared to his official website, with his wife, Fran LeBlanc, telling Variety that the famed drummer died Thursday after a battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 69.

"All of us at On-U Sound are heartbroken to share the news that the great Keith LeBlanc has passed away," his label shared. "An incredible drummer, producer and musical maverick, he will be hugely missed. Rest in power, Keith."

Born in Bristol, Connecticut in 1954, LeBlanc began playing drums after seeing Ringo Starr from the Beatles on TV. After joining the orchestra in school and playing his first show at 14, he began his career as a session drummer for Sugarhill Records in the early '80s, performing with the label's in the house band alongside bassist Doug Wimbish and guitarist Skip McDonald. Together, the group worked with artists including Sugarhill Gang ("Rapper's Delight") and Grandmaster Flash and Melle Mel on "The Message" and "Freedom." LeBlanc remained with Sugarhill Records until 1982 before moving to Tommy Boy and session work.

Following the release of his ground-breaking "No Sell Out" single in 1983, LeBlanc met British producer Adrian Sherwood. The pair soon began collaborating, with LeBlanc bringing Wimbish and McDonald to form Tackhead. The industrial hip-hop group released four albums from 1987 to 2014. The group dispersed in the early 1990s but reunited for tours in 2004 and 2022.

"Keith was a major, major talent ..incredible drummer, producer and musician," Sherwood said. Along with Doug, Skip and also dearly missed Mark Stewart we enjoyed some of the most creative times together that shaped my musical life. Thank you Brother Keith..Love Forever. Heart and Soul."

Throughout his decades-long career, LeBlanc also worked as a solo artist, releasing a total of seven albums, including his influential 1986 debut LP, Major Malfunction. As drummer and programmer, he worked with artists such as James Brown, Trevor Horn, Seal, R.E.M., The Rolling Stones, Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Sinead O'Connor, and more. His writing and production skills, meanwhile, were utilized by artists including Living Colour, Peter Gabriel, The Cure, Ministry, and Nine Inch Nails.

According to Variety, hip-hop historian Jay Quan is currently working on a documentary about LeBlanc's life and career.