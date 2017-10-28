Casey Anthony’s Parents Claim She’s ‘Mentally Ill’

Casey Anthony’s parents are opening up about their daughter’s life and the events surrounding the death of their granddaughter Caylee.

George and Cindy Anthony were interviewed by Chris Hanson for Crime Watch Daily, and they revealed that Casey suffers untreated seizures and that they make her “mentally ill.”

“I think Casey is mentally ill. I really do,” Cindy said. “She’s never had her seizures worked up.”

Cindy then speculated that it was a “a possibility” Caylee’s death happened while Casey was having a seizure.

“She doesn’t remember when she’s had a seizure, unless she’s bitten her tongue or something,” she said.

This lines up with a previous claim from one of Casey’s trial attorneys, Cheney Mason, who said Casey “blacked out” during the time of Caylee’s death.

“I believe that Casey’s mind, in some dimension, I guess the common word would say ‘snapped,’” Mason said. “She didn’t go crazy by any means — but blackout — completely a blackout — of what went on and what happened.”

Casey was tried for the 2008 death of Caylee but was found not guilty on murder, manslaughter and child abuse charges.